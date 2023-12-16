Five things to watch against the Falcons: An O-line kind of day

The Panthers are not going to the playoffs this season. But the Panthers are comprised of a lot of players who want to play in the NFL next season, also. So, every game is an opportunity to prove themselves capable here and elsewhere.

Obviously, we're in a very tough time and, and we get that," Tabor said. "This is the time of year where you are being evaluated not only by your own front office but 31 other front offices depending upon what your contract status is. So, how you play in these tough times I think it says a lot about you. It goes back to what we talked about: character versus compromise.

"And if you can play good football in circumstances that are difficult and have good tape, then that's where I think people say that's the type of player that we want to build our program around.

So, I know our record is not what we want it to be, but there is a lot at stake as you look at it. So that's important that we play well."

Tabor said he hadn't seen any signs of his team punching the clock, pointing to the fact they were a missed field goal by Eddy from making it a 14-9 game in the fourth quarter before things got away from them late.