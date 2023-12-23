Five things to watch against the Packers: Bryce Young, comeback kid

You might not call it rookie quarterback Bryce Young's best game, but you can definitely call last week's game-winner his best drive.

In a driving rainstorm with gusty winds, Young took over at his own 5-yard line with 7:35 left and drove his team to a game-winning last-second field goal. And he did it with some improbable passing stats, going 5-of-5 passing for 68 yards, with several chunk plays, including the ridiculous toe-tap to DJ Chark Jr..

"I think there's a lot of good that you can take from it in those moments, those got to have it situations," Young said this week. "I'm grateful to be a part of it for everyone on the team and us as a unit to step up. We've been able to do that on more than one occasion of putting a drive together.

"But also, it shows us the untapped potential that we have. It shouldn't take that; we shouldn't have to wait till it's that scenario. That's not something that's going to come up every game, so we can't rely on that. So, you see it, and it's great, but, you know, we've got to make sure that that's not what it calls for.

"That we're able to do that, drive in and drive out, we're able to do that, in all four quarters. You also see that side, so that's something we've got to improve on."