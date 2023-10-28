Five things to watch vs. Houston: Offensive reset

Young and Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud grew up in overlapping circles in Southern California, playing basketball and finding success in football. That followed, as they were taken first and second overall back-to-back in the 2023 draft.

Their friendship continued throughout the pre-draft process and remains to this day, as Young said he roots for Stroud when they aren't playing each other.

The fact they're both quarterbacks, from the same class, and both found enough to success to be drafted 1-2 in this year's draft, prompts natural comparison on the outside. But Young said that's not how he sees it.

"I try to be, just internally motivated and draw from that and try to run my own race and try to be the best version I can and focus on the stuff that I can control and stuff that I can improve on," Young said. "And, you know, there's never going to be a time that I'm not rooting for CJ, I guess outside of, I guess, obviously this weekend will be the exception.