Notebook: Jaycee Horn ready to play some run defense this week

— A year ago, the debut of the team's black alternate helmets was a big deal. The 1-12 record makes it harder to get hyped, making it a more muted response this year.

"That's the least of our worries right now," Horn said. "We're trying to get a dub. But no, I'm definitely a fan."

At the same time, these guys are still human beings and enjoying each other's company.

On the ping pong table near the defensive end of the locker room, players broke out an oversized version of Jenga. Marquis Haynes Sr. woke up Thursday and chose violence, poking a block out of the next-to-bottom row to create maximum chaos. Moments later, Miles Sanders nudged one out a bit, and then slapped it loose aggressively as teammates laughed. Then Derrick Brown chucked a deck of cards at Shy Tuttle, trying to topple the blocks.

No one's minimizing what's happening, but they're also not moping.

"I think, especially in the situation we're in, it's helpful mentally to just stay a little loose, have a little fun, and just stay focused," veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said as he sat nearby the fun. "We're preparing just as much, if not more; we're doing extra things with each other trying to get ready for our opponents and stuff.