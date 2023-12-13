Notebook: Black helmets are back

— Tabor's got a whole team to worry about at the moment, but the blocked punt from last week continues to annoy him.

While it was technically a fumble by punter Johnny Hekker since the ball hadn't hit his foot yet (dropping their rushing totals unfairly from 215 yards to 204), the special teams coordinator dismisses that, considering it a block since it was returned for a game-shifting touchdown.

"I think first and foremost, when you have a mistake, you've got to really, as bad as it stinks, you have to re-evaluate and say, was it a schematic thing or was it just an error?" Tabor said. "And then I think once you diagnose that problem, it probably helps you where you want to go.

"But at the same time, I mean, you got to perform better and that still hurts. So, for us, Sunday can't get here fast enough to see if we've rectified it."

Speaking of hurt, Hekker was included on the injury report with a right shin injury. He had a could of scratches there but was listed as a full participant on the report.