Notebook: Ejiro Evero still sees effort from defense

— While quarterback Bryce Young has been the focus of so much discussion all year, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said he's continued to be impressed with his ability to keep his focus on the immediate when it would be easy to be overwhelmed.

A rookie year is a lot to process in ideal conditions, but when it comes along with your head coach and quarterbacks coach being fired in mid-season, it's a lot.

"It was a lot last week for everybody involved as far as how much change happened," Brown said. "One thing I love about him and just how he is as far as his approach, overall, his overall demeanor, I think being able to be locked in and be focused even in the midst of change is gonna be tough for everybody, but I think he handled it well."

He also said that dealing with all the adversity Young's seen this year gives him no pause about the quarterback's long-term trajectory.