Notebook: Panthers prepping for multiple Saints QBs

— The Panthers added a couple of big receivers to the practice squad Wednesday, adding some depth at the position for practice.

They signed wideouts Cam Sims and Jalen Camp. (Which means in one day, the Panthers have both camp news, and Cam news. Mind blown.)

Sims has appeared in 55 games in his career in five seasons with Washington, with 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns. He's been in camp or on practice squads with the Raiders, Giants, and Eagles this season.

Camp has played in five games in two seasons with the Texans, with one catch for 7 yards and a touchdown. He spent some time on the Steelers practice squad previously.

— Now that he's the interim coach, many people are getting to hear from Tabor for the first time, but he's always been a font of the great old football sayings.

He added another one to the lexicon Wednesday when asked about going to New Orleans this weekend.

"What we're just trying to do is make sure that we get our guys ready," Tabor began. "Because in order to win on the road, I mean, the secret is, it's not a big secret.

"You want to win on the road; pack a good team."