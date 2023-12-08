Shaquill Griffin finding a spot, now that he's found his luggage

"I'm packing in a hurry; I know I've got six weeks, I just need a bag, I need some clothes," he said of his scramble to get here. "But when I got here, my bag got lost, so I had to wait for it to come. I came in and said, could you get me a sweatsuit or something? I'll be wearing the team-issued stuff on this trip, I'll make it work.

"But it's wild because you get here on Friday, you're going to Tampa on Saturday, and I have nothing."

His bag did show up before he flew with the team to Florida, but he didn't play in his first game with his new team. Then when he got back to Charlotte with the team Sunday night, he couldn't recall the name of the hotel he was staying in, which made it hard to get an Uber from the airport (fortunately a co-worker came through for him). But they've been impressed with how he's handled the baggage of learning a new system on the fly and finding a spot in it, with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero noting that he had an interception in practice Thursday.

"He's doing a great job," Evero said. "So yeah, Shaquill is coming along, a really smart young man learning the defense really fast, and, he's definitely going to be part of the plans as we work down the stretch."

Griffin will be a free agent this offseason (as are CJ Henderson and Troy Hill), so this is effectively a head start on seeing if he could play a role here next year. But he's not thinking about that as much as trying to fit in quickly and help out whenever they need him in the short term. This is a new style of defense for him, but he's started 78 games in the league, so he is figuring it out quickly and trying to share what he knows with others.

"I think my main thing is confidence," he said. "I know when you go to a team that hasn't won too many games, it's tough. I don't care who you are when it comes to being one and whatever, that's a long and tough season. So my main thing is I want to be able to preach the message that you're here for a reason. I don't care what your name is. Understand that you get paid to be professional, and I want people to understand and remember that.

"So it's not like maybe we could win a game. You've got to stop thinking like that. I think the main message should be is we should be going to anybody's territory to try to take the game and not just we might or we could maybe. You've just got to have more confidence and understand you're a professional as well."