Steady, quiet Taylor Moton leads line "in his own way"

Dec 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Taylor Moton
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are a young team all-around in terms of age and experience playing together. Carolina's roster was crafted around a youthful core and a few new additions from free agency, and that's been especially true along the offensive line.

Up front, the Panthers brought in 22-year-old rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, to go with second-year left guard Brady Christensen, and new-to-here free agents in center Bradley Bozeman and right guard Austin Corbett.

So the mainstay at right tackle, Taylor Moton, had to play an essential role in getting them all working together, and quickly.

As the Panthers saw so many changes at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver this season, the blockers up front have created chemistry and consistency. Teammates and coaches agree much of that tone has been set by Moton.

Related Links

Taylor Moton
Carolina Panthers

"T-Mo's an experienced guy, number one; he's a hard worker," offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said. "He's fought through a lot of things this year to be able to play … hats off to T-Mo; he's a big team guy. He's been around. He blocks his man – that's where it starts with me.

"You know you have good tackles if you don't have to talk about them too much. I love both of our guys out there on the edges, and T-Mo's a veteran guy who's been around the block. He's craving an opportunity to win, and he does everything we ask him to do. We like to put them up front, and he's a good human being. I'm glad we're together."

The starting offensive line has remained intact since Bozeman replaced center Pat Elflein (who would need season-ending surgery). Since then, they've continued to build a dominant unit blocking the way to franchise records and a crushing run game.

"Ultimately, having chemistry up front helps a lot," Moton said. "I think being able to have the same O-line week in and week out is helping more and more. I love the guys I'm playing with, and I love how we just continue to figure out how to get better."

Christensen said Moton might fly under the radar to those on the outside because he isn't the most "rowdy" player in the locker room (he's quiet, and is happy to let others talk), but his leadership shows in how he sets an example on and off the field.

The 28-year-old Moton has started every game at right tackle since winning the job in 2018, and he has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He hasn't missed a game this season, even as he has popped up on the injury report with knee and elbow issues throughout the year, and has reached the point where he gets veteran rest days because he's earned them.

"It's important that I make it to Sunday (as) the best version of myself and do everything I can to be out there for the guys," Moton said. "Because I love the guys in the room, love getting to play the sport I grew up loving to play, and ultimately, it's doing everything I can to be on top of my recovery so that I'm as healthy as I can be when my name's called."

Christensen called Moton "one of the toughest guys I've ever met in my life," and Ekwonu said he strives to have Moton's level of consistency in the league.

"It sets the standard a little bit," Ekwonu said. "You've got to play through some things; you've got to put your body on the line at this position. He's definitely a guy that does that. He's going to put his body on the line for the rest of the team, be a little bit selfless, so (it's) definitely inspiring. That'd be something that I strive to be."

Ekwonu said Moton has always been proactive with his development on the field, going out of his way at practice to give him tips and pointers, especially in pass protection.

The offensive line often refers to their teammates as "family," and Christensen said Moton is like the dad in the room. He'll make announcements in team meetings, keep them "in line" if something is off in the locker room, and often work to raise morale across the team.

Recall the ski mask story from last week, when the offensive line came into team meetings wearing black ski masks – gifted by Moton – after a bad game in Pittsburgh. They wanted to change the attitude going into the next game against Detroit, and the masks were a tangible reminder.

The end result was a franchise-best 320 yards rushing and 570 yards of offense, and the offensive line liked them.

"(It's) one more thing that kind of just brings us all together," Ekwonu said. "He went out and bought the ski masks for us, showing that camaraderie, showing that we're really a brotherhood here. I think that was really cool. I think it sent the right message."

Taylor Moton

Moton started laying the groundwork for the offensive line's chemistry early, as he invites every lineman to his home weekly for Thursday evening dinner. He caters meals, everything from barbecue to fried rice, for everyone from the starters to those on the practice squad.

"I feel like it's kind of like (an) underrated reason we flock toward T-Mo a little bit," Ekwonu said. "He's putting his money, time, and house on the line for us, trying to bring us closer together. That's something off the field that shows his leadership a little bit."

Ekwonu said he felt like he was welcomed with open arms from the beginning, and the off-field chemistry has continued to manifest in improvements on the field.

Moton may not be the flashiest leader on the roster, but he has been a critical one. And Christensen wanted to be sure the veteran right tackle received his appreciation.

"I think because he's not a super vocal guy or a rowdy guy; even on game day, he's not super rowdy, and I respect that it's just who he is," Christensen said. "But that doesn't diminish the fact that he is one of our best leaders on our team. You don't have to be super vocal, or super rowdy, or like a motivational guy to be a great leader. That's what he is. He does it in his own way, and it's amazing."

Week 17 | Wednesday practice photos | 12/28

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers get ready to travel to Tampa Bay this weekend.

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-125
1 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-01
2 / 133
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
3 / 133

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
4 / 133

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
5 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
6 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
7 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
8 / 133

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
9 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
10 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
11 / 133

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
12 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
13 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
14 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
15 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
16 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
17 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
18 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-046
19 / 133
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
20 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
21 / 133

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
22 / 133

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
23 / 133

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-059
24 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-062
25 / 133
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
26 / 133

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
27 / 133

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
28 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
29 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
30 / 133

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
31 / 133

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
32 / 133

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
33 / 133

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
34 / 133

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
35 / 133

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
36 / 133

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
37 / 133

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
38 / 133

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 24 - C.J. Anderson
39 / 133

CB - 24 - C.J. Anderson

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
40 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
41 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
42 / 133

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.
43 / 133

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
44 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
45 / 133

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
46 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
47 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
48 / 133

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-103
49 / 133
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
50 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
51 / 133

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.
52 / 133

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.
53 / 133

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
54 / 133

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
55 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
56 / 133

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
57 / 133

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
58 / 133

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-119
59 / 133
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
60 / 133

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
61 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
62 / 133

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
63 / 133

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
64 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
65 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
66 / 133

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-130
67 / 133
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
68 / 133

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-135
69 / 133
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
70 / 133

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
71 / 133

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
72 / 133

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
73 / 133

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
74 / 133

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.
75 / 133

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
76 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
77 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
78 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-151
79 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-153
80 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-154
81 / 133
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
82 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-156
83 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-157
84 / 133
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
85 / 133

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
86 / 133

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
87 / 133

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
88 / 133

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

CB - 36 - Madre Harper
89 / 133

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
90 / 133

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
91 / 133

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-169
92 / 133
T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
93 / 133

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
94 / 133

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
95 / 133

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

DE - 91 - Kobe Jones
96 / 133

DE - 91 - Kobe Jones

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
97 / 133

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
98 / 133

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-175
99 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-177
100 / 133
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
101 / 133

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
102 / 133

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

DE - 94 - Henry Anderson
103 / 133

DE - 94 - Henry Anderson

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
104 / 133

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-182
105 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-185
106 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-187
107 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-188
108 / 133
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
109 / 133

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

DE - 94 - Henry Anderson
110 / 133

DE - 94 - Henry Anderson

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-190
111 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-191
112 / 133
221228 WK 17 Practice 1-192
113 / 133
WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.
114 / 133

WR - 15 - Shenault Laviska Jr.

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
115 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie
116 / 133

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
117 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-202
118 / 133
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
119 / 133

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
120 / 133

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
121 / 133

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie
122 / 133

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
123 / 133

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

221228 WK 17 Practice 1-211
124 / 133
CB - 6 - Josh Norman WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
125 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
126 / 133

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
127 / 133

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn CB - 6 - Josh Norman
128 / 133

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
129 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
130 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
131 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
132 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
133 / 133

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers Sunday with the playoffs on the line without their top cornerback, and three other players are questionable.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Buccaneers.

news

Ben McAdoo praises "character" of quarterback room

In what could have been a tricky situation to navigate, the Panthers have found a certain chemistry. Plus, more on Josh Norman, and traditional lineman gifts.

news

Keith Taylor's on the spot, and they have his back

Now a starter, the second-year corner is learning how to bounce back from adversity, and Donte Jackson made it a point to remind him that he could.

news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

The defensive end was added to the report, but most of the news on Thursday was good heading into their playoff-essential game against the Buccaneers.

news

Instant replay on practice field helping run game

The Panthers' backs get instant feedback from assistant head coach Jeff Nixon between reps every day at practice, and the extra film study is paying off.

news

Jaycee Horn's wrist surgery successful, status up in the air

Interim coach Steve Wilks said they'd re-evaluate Horn in 10 to 12 days, which leaves the possibility of a return later this year on the table.

news

Best of Josh Norman's first press conference back

The veteran cornerback fielded questions from the media for the first time since returning to the Panthers on their practice squad this week.

news

Sam Darnold has been better than just "safe"

The quarterback knows his job is to avoid mistakes, but he's also made more plays downfield in recent weeks, and those around him see a difference.

news

Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers and Buccaneers face off in a crucial battle for control of the NFC South.

news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

A couple of key offensive pieces had a day off, and Jaycee Horn was held out after wrist surgery, as the Panthers prepare for this week's game with the Bucs.

Advertising