Steady, quiet Taylor Moton leads line "in his own way"

The 28-year-old Moton has started every game at right tackle since winning the job in 2018, and he has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He hasn't missed a game this season, even as he has popped up on the injury report with knee and elbow issues throughout the year, and has reached the point where he gets veteran rest days because he's earned them.

"It's important that I make it to Sunday (as) the best version of myself and do everything I can to be out there for the guys," Moton said. "Because I love the guys in the room, love getting to play the sport I grew up loving to play, and ultimately, it's doing everything I can to be on top of my recovery so that I'm as healthy as I can be when my name's called."

Christensen called Moton "one of the toughest guys I've ever met in my life," and Ekwonu said he strives to have Moton's level of consistency in the league.

"It sets the standard a little bit," Ekwonu said. "You've got to play through some things; you've got to put your body on the line at this position. He's definitely a guy that does that. He's going to put his body on the line for the rest of the team, be a little bit selfless, so (it's) definitely inspiring. That'd be something that I strive to be."

Ekwonu said Moton has always been proactive with his development on the field, going out of his way at practice to give him tips and pointers, especially in pass protection.

The offensive line often refers to their teammates as "family," and Christensen said Moton is like the dad in the room. He'll make announcements in team meetings, keep them "in line" if something is off in the locker room, and often work to raise morale across the team.

Recall the ski mask story from last week, when the offensive line came into team meetings wearing black ski masks – gifted by Moton – after a bad game in Pittsburgh. They wanted to change the attitude going into the next game against Detroit, and the masks were a tangible reminder.

The end result was a franchise-best 320 yards rushing and 570 yards of offense, and the offensive line liked them.