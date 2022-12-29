Ben McAdoo praises "character" of quarterback room 

"Number one, I don't pick sides. I don't play favorites," McAdoo said. "So I think that's number one you support who's ever in the game, whoever it is. Whether it's a preseason game, we have a call sheet for each guy, each guy has his own sheet, and you're not going to ask a guy to do something that he may not be comfortable with or doesn't fit his skill set. So you try to manage that part of it. Then you get to the season. You'd like to get as much feedback as you can from the backup because they can kind of help sort of caddy for the starter. When you get in the room, and it's game week, everything you do is about the starter. And you just got to make sure you get everybody in the room working towards helping the starter someway, somehow.