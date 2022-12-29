Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a name to the injury report Thursday, but other than the one big thing, the injury news remains mainly good for the Panthers heading into their Week 17 game against the Buccaneers.
Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) was added to the report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. He wasn't on the report earlier this week and was moving well during the portion of practice open to the media.
Haynes has 4.0 sacks, third on the team behind Brian Burns (12.5) and Frankie Luvu (6.0). He also has 12 quarterback hits this year, which is second behind Burns (21) on the team list.
But other than Haynes and the absence of Jaycee Horn (wrist), who will miss this week's game after surgery on Tuesday, the Panthers are in as good a shape as you can imagine this late in the season.
The other four names on the list all practiced in some capacity.
Wide receiver Shi Smith (foot) was a full participant Thursday, while tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were listed as limited.
Running back D'Onta Foreman and right tackle Taylor Moton were removed from the report after they took rest days on Wednesday.