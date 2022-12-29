Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

But other than Haynes and the absence of Jaycee Horn (wrist), who will miss this week's game after surgery on Tuesday, the Panthers are in as good a shape as you can imagine this late in the season.

The other four names on the list all practiced in some capacity.

Wide receiver Shi Smith (foot) was a full participant Thursday, while tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were listed as limited.