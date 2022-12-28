Jaycee Horn's wrist surgery successful, status up in the air

— After watching Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come back for an overtime win against the Cardinals Sunday night, Wilks said they have to be ready to play more than regulation if need be. But he's also tried to keep the attention on his own team this week.

For the Panthers to make the playoffs, a win this week is necessary, so there's every incentive to keep the focus narrow.

"The last part of our DNA is, the last element is finish. We've got to learn how to finish," Wilks said. "We talked about that with the Seattle game. Even last week, with some of the things you saw happening late in the game on the defensive side of the ball, when you have the best to ever do it at that position, they're never out of the game. And he's shown that several times, even against the Saints earlier in the year.