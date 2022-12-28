Sam Darnold has been better than just "safe"

The stats back that assertion up. Since he took over in Week 12, Darnold has completed 54-of-88 passes for 759 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has a 104.3 passer rating over those four games.

And when you compare that to what's going on around the league, you see that just calling the guy "safe" is perhaps underselling it. Only four quarterbacks in the league have higher passer ratings since Week 12 (Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins). So the guys who get recognized for being great, like Pro Bowlers Joe Burrow (101.3), Jalen Hurts (100.4), and Patrick Mahomes (100.1) are trailing him on that chart since he's been back on the field.

Make no mistake, no one is suggesting Darnold's a Pro Bowler, or better than Mahomes or Burrow. And it helps when the Panthers are running the way they are right now (187.3 yards per game over the last four, including a franchise-best 320 last week). But he's actually playing quite well, when you look at it.

"I know Sam's playing at a really high level right now," Panthers center Bradley Bozeman said. "He's doing everything the right way. He's taking care of it; he's communicating out there. The guy's a pro among pros. It's great to have him in there the way he's playing right now. He's doing his thing back there.

"He's doing everything you want your quarterback to do. He does the right thing. He does exactly what he's supposed to do. That's the goal. He's doing that and proving that."

Last week against the Lions, he hit 15-of-22 for 250 yards and a touchdown, and his 121.4 rating was his highest ever as a Panther as well as the third-highest of his career. He also ran for his second touchdown of the year and is the kind of athlete they don't mind pulling it down and running with it (he had five rushing touchdowns in the first four games last season).