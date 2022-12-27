Ask The Old Guy: Putting the band back together

------------------------------------------------------

As the game is on January 1st, I imagine the whole team/crew in support of the coaches and players will be there on New Year's Eve, so will you all be able to organize something to enjoy the occasion? Here's hope that you do and also know that as a fan, I appreciate (guess all the fans do) and thank you for all the work that you do to give us great daily content during the season (and offseason), even on special dates like this. Guess it's a lot more enjoyable to do this before a game with playoff implications! Happy New Year to all the people behind the scenes!

Second question: what kind of preparation can be made for the run game without any padded practices left, or is that just coincidental that they were able to do that before the wins and not before the Pittsburgh loss? — Fernando, Sao Paulo, Brazil

My standard answer over the years is, "I do it for the people." And that's the goal. And when you read a letter like Antonio's up there, or the faithful correspondence of people like Fernando and all the regulars, you understand why we work such weird hours and so many of them. Telling stories that matter to people matters, and this whole team of people around me in the digital department loves being able to reach fans. If we didn't, there's no way to justify the time spent. So while we'll be in Tampa at a time when many people are celebrating, we also know the next day's a work day and the biggest one of the year. There are points when we all get together and relax or go our separate ways and relax, but we're not there quite yet. But I can tell you in all sincerity, even going back to my newspaper days, I have always loved newsrooms more than news. We're in our foxhole over here, the way players and coaches are, and working with a cool and smart and talented group of people who enjoy working hard makes it easy to come to work.

As for the serious football question, it's not lost on anyone that not wearing pads prior to Pittsburgh, and wearing them prior to the Lions game offered an easy correlation. I'm just not sure it's causation because it's not like they were out there last week doing Oklahoma drills. Wilks talks to players all the time about their "weapons" (eyes, hands, hips, feet), and you can still work those things without wearing the hardware.