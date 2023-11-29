Panthers add veteran offensive lineman Gabe Jackson

The Panthers signed veteran guard Gabe Jackson to the practice squad Wednesday, an addition that could come in handy soon.

The 32-year-old Jackson spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks after his first seven years with the Raiders, and adds a proven starter to a position running out of them.

He has 130 career starts and brings some size and experience in the middle.

They need that, since they're strapped there with injuries to Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays last week, leaving them with no reserve options. Brett Toth and Nash Jensen finished the game at the guard spots last week.