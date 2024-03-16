Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added again at outside linebacker, bringing in a young player with potential.

The team has agreed to terms with former Jaguars first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year contract.

Chaisson was Jacksonville's first-round pick (20th overall) in 2020 out of LSU. He played two seasons there (missing most of his second season with a torn ACL in the opener) and had 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He was first-team All-SEC in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder had 2.0 sacks last year for the Jaguars and 5.0 in four seasons. He missed half of the 2022 season with a knee injury.