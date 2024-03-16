 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

Mar 16, 2024 at 11:45 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
K'Lavon Chaisson
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added again at outside linebacker, bringing in a young player with potential.

The team has agreed to terms with former Jaguars first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year contract.

Chaisson was Jacksonville's first-round pick (20th overall) in 2020 out of LSU. He played two seasons there (missing most of his second season with a torn ACL in the opener) and had 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He was first-team All-SEC in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder had 2.0 sacks last year for the Jaguars and 5.0 in four seasons. He missed half of the 2022 season with a knee injury.

The Panthers have already agreed to terms with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum and are looking at multiple other options for the position.

news

Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

The former Rams defensive back (who played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) brings experience to the secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: What kind of week has it been

Free agency started Monday, and already the Panthers have a whole new look. And you had plenty of questions about the incomings and outgoings. Among other things.
news

The man who prevailed, Diontae Johnson, arrives in Carolina

The newest Panthers wide receiver arrived in Charlotte on Thursday, with hopes to help Bryce Young advance and a plan to do so. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

The Vikings outside linebacker was in the building Thursday and will be staying, adding some needed pass-rush help.
news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

He has ties to the current staff, and helps fill a void in the secondary created by the reported trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers.
news

Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

The exclusive rights free agent offers depth in the backfield, and has proven to be a threat in the return game.
news

Panthers agree to terms with cornerback Troy Hill

The veteran came in last year and stabilized the nickel role, and added experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers bring back Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The speedy receiver and returner will spend another year in Charlotte, after agreeing to terms to come back Tuesday night.
