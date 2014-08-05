Panthers announce jersey colors

"For our main uniform, we'll always go blue jerseys and black jerseys with silver pants and black socks, or white jerseys with white pants and blue socks," equipment manager Jackie Miles said. "That combination will never change unless Mr. (Jerry) Richardson approves it, and he likes to stay with the classic look."

On occasion, however, Miles might run the idea of pairing black pants and blue socks with the black jerseys. The Panthers wore black pants for the first time in 2012 and did so three times last year - once each in the preseason, regular season and postseason.

"Every once in a while when we're wearing black, I'll go to (team president) Danny Morrison and discuss it with him and Coach (Ron Rivera), and then Danny will ask Mr. Richardson," Miles said of the possibility of wearing black pants. "Me and Danny have discussed that we don't want them to be 'big-game' pants – we just want them to be something random for the players and the fans."

One thing that every jersey color will feature this season is the Panthers' commemorative 20th season patch.

"The patches look good," Miles said. "I just got the jerseys in, and they look really nice. I've been here for all 20 of them, so it has sentimental value."