Panthers announce jersey colors

Aug 05, 2014 at 05:00 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

120808_jerseys_inside.jpg

The Carolina Panthers open the preseason Friday night with their traditional white jerseys-white pants look versus the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina will open the regular season in its alternate blue jerseys at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7.

The Panthers will break out their black jerseys for the final five home games of the year, but when or if they'll be paired with black pants as opposed to the traditional black-and-silver look is to be determined.

140805_jerseys_inside.jpg

"For our main uniform, we'll always go blue jerseys and black jerseys with silver pants and black socks, or white jerseys with white pants and blue socks," equipment manager Jackie Miles said. "That combination will never change unless Mr. (Jerry) Richardson approves it, and he likes to stay with the classic look."

On occasion, however, Miles might run the idea of pairing black pants and blue socks with the black jerseys. The Panthers wore black pants for the first time in 2012 and did so three times last year - once each in the preseason, regular season and postseason.

"Every once in a while when we're wearing black, I'll go to (team president) Danny Morrison and discuss it with him and Coach (Ron Rivera), and then Danny will ask Mr. Richardson," Miles said of the possibility of wearing black pants. "Me and Danny have discussed that we don't want them to be 'big-game' pants – we just want them to be something random for the players and the fans."

One thing that every jersey color will feature this season is the Panthers' commemorative 20th season patch.

"The patches look good," Miles said. "I just got the jerseys in, and they look really nice. I've been here for all 20 of them, so it has sentimental value."

In regular season games, the Panthers are 84-95 all-time in white jerseys, 49-53 in black jerseys and 11-12 in blue jerseys.

2014 PRESEASON JERSEY COLORS
DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIMECOLOR
Fri.Aug. 8
vs. Buffalo BillsBank of America Stadium7:30 p.m.White
Sun.Aug. 17vs. Kansas City ChiefsBank of America Stadium8:00 p.m.White
Fri.Aug. 22at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium7:30 p.m.Black
Thu.Aug. 28at Pittsburgh SteelersHeinz Field7:30 p.m.White
2014 REGULAR SEASON JERSEY COLORS
DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIMECOLOR
Sun.Sept. 7
at Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaymond James Stadium4:25 p.m.Blue
Sun.Sept. 14vs. Detroit LionsBank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Sept. 21vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Bank of America Stadium8:30 p.m.Blue
Sun.Sept. 28at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Oct. 5
vs. Chicago BearsBank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Oct. 12
at Cincinnati BengalsPaul Brown Stadium1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Oct. 19
at Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Oct. 26
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.Black
Thu.Oct. 30vs. New Orleans Saints
Bank of America Stadium8:25 p.m.Black
Mon.Nov. 10at Philadelphia EaglesLincoln Financial Field
8:25 p.m.White
Sun.Nov. 16
vs. Atlanta Falcons
Bank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.Black
Sun.Nov. 30
at Minnesota VikingsTCF Bank Stadium1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Dec. 7
at New Orleans SaintsMercedes-Benz Superdome1:00 p.m.White
Sun.Dec. 14vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersBank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.Black
Sun.Dec. 21vs. Cleveland BrownsBank of America Stadium1:00 p.m.Black
Sun.Dec. 28at Atlanta FalconsGeorgia Dome1:00 p.m.White

