Panthers-Buccaneers flexed to 4:25

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium has been flexed from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The later Sunday kickoff means Carolina and the Arizona Cardinals, the two teams vying for the top seed in the NFC, will be playing at the same time. Arizona hosts the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 ET.

The Panthers have already secured a postseason bye. A win over the Buccaneers or a Cardinals loss in the regular season finale would give Carolina homefield advantage throughout the postseason.