Panthers-Cardinals inactives

Jan 03, 2015 at 07:05 AM

PANTHERS INACTIVES
POSPLAYER
DEFrank Alexander
SThomas DeCoud
CBJames Dockery
TDavid Foucault
LBA.J. Klein
DTKyle Love
GAmini Silatolu
CARDINALS INACTIVES
POSPLAYER
SChris Clemons
GJonathan Cooper
WRBrittan Golden
DEKareem Martin
QBDrew Stanton
GAnthony Steen
DTAlameda Ta'amu

