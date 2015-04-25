Panthers exercise Kuechly's fifth-year option

Apr 25, 2015 at 08:46 AM
150425_luke_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Luke Kuechly's rookie contract. Kuechly is now under contract through the 2016 season.

The ninth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Kuechly has led the NFL in tackles in two of his three seasons. Kuechly was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2013.

Based on press box statistics, Kuechly has amassed 473 tackles through his first three seasons – 44 more than any other NFL player over the same time frame. Based on coaches' film review, he has 547 tackles.

Luke Kuechly Through The Years

A look at Luke Kuechly's career with the Carolina Panthers in photos.

LB Luke Kuechly
1 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
2 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
3 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
5 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
6 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
7 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
8 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
9 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
11 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
13 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
14 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
15 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
16 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
17 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
18 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
19 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
20 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
21 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
22 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
23 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
24 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
25 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
26 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
27 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
28 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
29 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
30 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
31 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
32 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
33 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
34 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
35 / 90
LB Thomas Davis and LB Luke Kuechly
36 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
37 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
38 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
39 / 90
No Title
40 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
41 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
42 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
43 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
44 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
45 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
46 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
47 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
48 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
49 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
50 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
51 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
52 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
53 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Keuchly
54 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
57 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
58 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
60 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
61 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
62 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
63 / 90
No Title
64 / 90
No Title
65 / 90
No Title
66 / 90
No Title
67 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
68 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
69 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
70 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
71 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
72 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
73 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
74 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
75 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
76 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
77 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
78 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
79 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
80 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
81 / 90
LB Luke Kuechly
82 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
83 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
84 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
85 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
86 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
87 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
88 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
89 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
90 / 90
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising