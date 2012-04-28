Panthers fill needs in final rounds

Round 5 (No. 143 overall): CB Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina

Growing up in Greenwood, S.C., and attending the same high school as Panthers wide receiver Armanti Edwards, Norman often found himself trying to get the best of his equally athletic brothers.

After being picked in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, he certainly has something to brag about.

"This is so unreal to me to be here close to home," Norman said. "It's so great, absolutely great."

Norman learned a lot of lessons on the homefront that helped make him the player he is today. His three older brothers are all athletes who played sports in college or beyond, and he has a younger brother who plans to play at Coastal Carolina.

Older brother Marrio was an All-American defensive back for the Chanticleers in 2007, one of the reasons that Josh decided to walk on at Coastal a year after the University of Georgia rescinded a scholarship offer.

Norman earned a starting spot as a true freshman and then went on to earn Football Championship Subdivision All-America honors in 2009 and 2011. In 2009, he ranked second in the FCS and set the Big South Conference record with eight interceptions. Norman finished his career with 13 interceptions and wowed scouts with six picks during practices leading up to East-West Shrine Game.

Now he's poised to help a Panthers defense that ranked 24th against the pass last season and allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns.