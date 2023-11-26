Panthers forced to become aggressive on fourth downs

They came into Sunday's contest tied with Philadelphia and Detroit – two first-place teams – for second in the NFL with 13 fourth-down conversions. Only the Minnesota Vikings, winners of six of their last games, had more (14).

It is also true, however, that a team with just one win in 11 games has been forced to go for it more than some others. Carolina has attempted at least one fourth-down conversion in every contest thus far in 2023, and five times, including each of the last four, they have gone for it at least three times.

As a result, they started the day as one of four franchises with at least 22 fourth-down tries.

The others were Detroit (27), the New York Giants (23) and the Arizona Cardinals (22). The Giants and Cardinals are last-place teams.

"Teams that are more aggressive in that situation tend to have a little more success just because you have more opportunity to convert," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "When you convert and get first downs in this league, the chance of points skyrockets, I think.

"… Usually, that stuff gives you an opportunity to have success, but the way we're scoring right

now, it's a grind. … We have to find a way to find some rhythm earlier and get that momentum faster."