Panthers forced to become aggressive on fourth downs

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:27 PM
Boclair,David-Mug (1)
David Boclair
231126 In-Game Edits-446

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No one can say the Carolina Panthers are second-rate on fourth down.

OK, maybe they are not the NFL's best in that regard. But when one play is the difference between an extended drive or a change of possession, often they gain the necessary yards. Sometimes more.

Sunday at Nissan Stadium, for example, the Panthers' opening drive of the second half reached a critical point when it was fourth-and-2 from the Tennessee Titans' 5-yard-line.

Down by 14, coach Frank Reich passed on the opportunity for an all-but-guaranteed three points. Running back Chuba Hubbard took a handoff up the middle and not only reached the line to gain, but he also crossed the goal line for Carolina's only touchdown of the day. It capped an 11-play, 67-yard march that included two third-down conversions, cut the deficit in half, and made the score 17-10, which is where it remained to the finish.

"It gives a lot of juice, a lot of energy," quarterback Bryce Young said. "We have to do a better job of building on that. I think, for us, it shows what we can do. We just have to make sure that we're doing it consistently. And when we do get that, that we can build on it.

"So that's something that we definitely want to improve on moving forward."

It was the Panthers' second fourth-down conversion of the contest and the 15th of the season, which tied a franchise record set in 2020.

Through 11 games, Carolina is 15-for-26 (57.7 percent) on fourth down. At this rate, the offense will move the chains 23 times on fourth down, which would match the NFL record set by Cleveland a year ago. The current success rate is on pace for their best ever.

Part of the record-setting approach can be attributed to the current state of the NFL. The expanded use of analytics has created a dramatic increase in fourth-down attempts by every team in recent years.

The Panthers, for example, have gone for it on fourth down more than 20 times in eight different seasons, including each of the last five. They set a franchise high with 24 tries in 2019, broke it with 27 attempts in 2020, and topped that with 34 last season.

They came into Sunday's contest tied with Philadelphia and Detroit – two first-place teams – for second in the NFL with 13 fourth-down conversions. Only the Minnesota Vikings, winners of six of their last games, had more (14).

It is also true, however, that a team with just one win in 11 games has been forced to go for it more than some others. Carolina has attempted at least one fourth-down conversion in every contest thus far in 2023, and five times, including each of the last four, they have gone for it at least three times.

As a result, they started the day as one of four franchises with at least 22 fourth-down tries.

The others were Detroit (27), the New York Giants (23) and the Arizona Cardinals (22). The Giants and Cardinals are last-place teams.

"Teams that are more aggressive in that situation tend to have a little more success just because you have more opportunity to convert," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "When you convert and get first downs in this league, the chance of points skyrockets, I think.

"… Usually, that stuff gives you an opportunity to have success, but the way we're scoring right
now, it's a grind. … We have to find a way to find some rhythm earlier and get that momentum faster."

A successful attempt in the second quarter against Tennessee, when Young completed a 13-yard pass to tight end Stephen Sullivan on fourth-and-3 led to Carolina's only other points, a 50-yard Eddy Piñeiro field goal.

231126 In-Game Edits-429

Hubbard's touchdown run was the Panthers' eighth straight successful fourth-down try, dating back to a failed fourth-and-18 against Indianapolis on Nov. 5, when Young scrambled but was
tackled six yards short.
That streak ended with the Panthers' final offensive play against the Titans, a fourth-and-6 on which Young connected with DJ Chark for no gain. Even though the ball was at their own 24, coach Frank Reich thought that one had a chance to be another one based on Tennessee's
decision to blitz.

"When you get that play right versus (an all-out blitz), it's a touchdown," Reich said. "… We just need to execute that better."

The way they have so many other fourth downs this season.

Panthers vs Titans| Game Action Gallery| November 26, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

231126 In-Game Edits-151
1 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-150
2 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-163
3 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-160
4 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-155
5 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-164
6 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-157
7 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-153
8 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-165
9 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-159
10 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-166
11 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-185
12 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-183
13 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-184
14 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-192
15 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-189
16 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-190
17 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-191
18 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-181
19 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-186
20 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-187
21 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-209
22 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-212
23 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-197
24 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-203
25 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-217
26 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-214
27 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-198
28 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-208
29 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-204
30 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-199
31 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-211
32 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-201
33 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-202
34 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-215
35 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-251
36 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-267
37 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-243
38 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-271
39 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-264
40 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-222
41 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-218
42 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-224
43 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-220
44 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-235
45 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-274
46 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-247
47 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-246
48 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-227
49 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-230
50 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-231
51 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-254
52 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-326
53 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-312
54 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-284
55 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-288
56 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-315
57 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-283
58 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-321
59 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-292
60 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-311
61 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-297
62 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-323
63 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-310
64 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-293
65 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-305
66 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-324
67 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-294
68 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-322
69 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-325
70 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-290
71 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-336
72 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-339
73 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-341
74 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-350
75 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-335
76 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-345
77 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-374
78 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-360
79 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-346
80 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-337
81 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-342
82 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-348
83 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-340
84 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-357
85 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-371
86 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-368
87 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-358
88 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-338
89 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-344
90 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-430
91 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-394
92 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-377
93 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-431
94 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-428
95 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-417
96 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-414
97 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-412
98 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-421
99 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-422
100 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-418
101 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-396
102 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-429
103 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-408
104 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-400
105 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-508
106 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-505
107 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-487
108 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-503
109 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-494
110 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-493
111 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-495
112 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-516
113 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-498
114 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-507
115 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-512
116 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-510
117 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-502
118 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-504
119 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-499
120 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-501
121 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-531
122 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-544
123 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-545
124 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-547
125 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-523
126 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-525
127 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-527
128 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-543
129 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-518
130 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-542
131 / 139
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231126 In-Game Edits-568
132 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-561
133 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-567
134 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-564
135 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-576
136 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-562
137 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-578
138 / 139
231126 In-Game Edits-571
139 / 139
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Titans

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Defense looking for turnovers, to help turn a tough situation

The Panthers played solid defense at Tennessee, but they have to be more than solid to help the team survive the current offensive issues.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

The Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision at Tennessee, and saw even more players leave with injuries during the game.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Titans

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. and Raheem Blackshear down

With Laviska Shenault healthy again, he'll likely have a bigger role on offense, and can resume returning kicks. 
news

Five things to watch against Titans: Lights, camera, Jackson 

The Panthers need their veteran cornerback to step up this week, as the lone regular left standing at his position. Plus more on the matchup at Tennessee.
news

Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
news

Run game hoping to provide a spark on offense

The Panthers ran well in the first half last week, and got more from Miles Sanders than they had in some time, offering them something different on offense.
news

Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

Cornerback CJ Henderson remains in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice, another positive step in his recovery.
news

Yetur Gross-Matos designated to return from injured reserve

The veteran outside linebacker returns to practice Thursday after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury.
Advertising