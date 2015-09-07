Panthers getting healthy entering Week 1

Sep 07, 2015 at 08:00 AM

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are getting positive injury news on multiple fronts entering Week 1.

"We're headed in the right direction," head coach Ron Rivera said.

Starting cornerbacks Charles Tillman and Josh Norman practiced Monday and appear on track to play in the regular season opener. Tillman suffered a concussion in the third preseason game against the New England Patriots. Norman suffered one in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Tillman is out of the protocol. He passed everything," Rivera said. "Josh passed one of the last phases of the protocol. Since today was non-contact, he was able to practice, which was great. He's got one more hurdle to clear and he should clear that, hopefully by tomorrow or Wednesday morning."

All-Pro center Ryan Kalil, who injured his knee in the second preseason game against the Dolphins, got some work on the side and is also on track to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Kalil looked good today. Ran well," Rivera said. "We're excited and we'll see how he reacts to everything in the morning."

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who injured his foot early in training camp, is making steady progress. He worked with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion during practice.

"It's been tough," said Lotulelei, who wouldn't discuss his status for Week 1. "I want to be out there, but I've got to get through this, got to make sure it's 100 percent before I come back because it is a long season."

In addition, defensive end Charles Johnson (trapezius), wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (groin), safety Colin Jones (groin) and cornerback Teddy Williams (groin) practiced Monday.

Johnson did not get any game action in the preseason, but he's been working on his conditioning and is preparing to play.

"I'm going to be ready," Johnson said. "Going to try to go into Sunday full speed."

Practice: Week 1

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game at the Jaguars.

LB David Mayo
1 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
2 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
3 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
4 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
5 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
6 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
7 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
8 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
9 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
10 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
11 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
12 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
13 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
14 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
15 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
16 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
17 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Lou Young and Josh Norman
18 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
19 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
20 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
21 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
22 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman, S Tre Boston and S Dean Marlowe
23 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe and S Tre Boston
24 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
25 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
26 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
27 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
28 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and WR Devin Funchess
29 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
30 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
31 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
32 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
33 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
34 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QBs Cam Newton and Derek Anderson
35 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
36 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
37 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
38 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
39 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
40 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
41 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
42 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
43 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
44 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
45 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
46 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
47 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
48 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
49 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
50 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
51 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
52 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
53 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
54 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
55 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
56 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
57 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
58 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
59 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
60 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawaan Short
61 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
62 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
63 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
64 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
65 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
66 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T David Foucault and G Andrew Norwell
67 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
68 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
69 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
70 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
71 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
72 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
73 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
74 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
75 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
76 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
77 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
78 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
79 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
80 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Brian Blechen
81 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
82 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
83 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
84 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott
85 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott and T Daryl Williams
86 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Shane McDermott and G Chris Scott
87 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen
88 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
89 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
90 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
91 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
92 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
93 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
94 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
95 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
96 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
97 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
98 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
99 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Konly Ealy
100 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawaan Short
101 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
102 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
103 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
104 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
105 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
106 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
107 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
108 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Damiere Byrd, WR Jerricho Cotchery and WR Kevin Norwood
109 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
110 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
111 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
112 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
113 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
114 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
115 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
116 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
117 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
118 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
119 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano and P Brad Nortman
120 / 120
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising