Panthers Honors: Offensive Awards

The Panthers enjoyed an award-filled season, and there's yet another round to come. Without further ado, let's get to the annual Panthers.com awards, first for offense.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Cam Newton

This one is pretty much the definition of a no-brainer, given that Newton was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. He was the quarterback for a Panthers team that led the NFL in scoring, went 15-1 in the regular season and advanced to Super Bowl 50.

Newton produced 45 touchdowns – 35 through the air, 10 on ground. Simply put, it was a season for the ages.

Honorable mention: RB Jonathan Stewart, TE Greg Olsen

Two of Newton's most valuable weapons put up seasons that would have been worthy of MVP awards for several teams around the league. Stewart was the tone setter for the only offense in the NFL to top 100 rushing yards in every game, on pace for a career year with 989 yards before the Panthers decided to be cautious and sit him the final three games of the regular season with a foot injury.

Olsen put up strikingly similar numbers to a year ago when he was named Panthers.com offensive MVP, with 77 catches for a career-high 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, he's arguably the most well-rounded tight end and among the most durable in the league.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LT Michael Oher

Many wondered what the Panthers would do last offseason to solidify the all-important left tackle spot, and many still wondered after Carolina signed Oher. But the Panthers never had any doubt that the former first-round draft choice would regain the form he had previously shown when he and offensive line coach John Matsko were together in Baltimore. The Panthers were right, and Oher fit right in.

Honorable mention: WR Ted Ginn, Jr.

Ginn wasn't completely new to the Panthers – nor was his performance. Ginn first played for the Panthers in 2013 and scored five receiving touchdowns after totaling six his first six NFL seasons. After a scoreless season in Arizona, Ginn returned to Carolina in 2015 and again nearly doubled his career receiving touchdown total, finding the end zone 10 times. He was the Panthers' big-play receiver.

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: WRs coach Ricky Proehl

Before the season, everyone viewed Kelvin Benjamin as the go-to target coming off a 1,000-yard rookie season, and when he was lost to a season-ending knee injury in training camp, nearly everyone predicted doom for the passing game. Proehl, however, showed unwavering confidence in the group, and he instilled and cultivated that confidence with the coaching job he did. Many former players struggle to teach others, but Proehl is a natural.

UNSUNG HERO: Center Ryan Kalil