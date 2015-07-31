Panthers jersey schedule 2015

Jul 31, 2015 at 05:37 AM
Uniform-Schedule_620.jpg

The Panthers will wear their alternate blue jerseys for two early-season trips to Florida and for the first Thanksgiving game in franchise history.

Carolina will open its season decked out in blue September 13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars, then wear tried-and-true white for their first two home games before returning to blue jerseys for their Week 4 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll also be in blue when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The Panthers will wear black jerseys for the first of six times in their Sunday Night Football home game Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles and again the next week in their Monday Night Football home game against the Indianapolis Colts. They'll wear white seven times.

In regular season games, Carolina is 88-99-1 in white jerseys, 51-56 in black and 12-13 in blue.

The Panthers will wear black jerseys for their preseason opener August 14 at the Buffalo Bills before switching to white for their final three preseason games.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising