Panthers jersey schedule 2015

The Panthers will wear their alternate blue jerseys for two early-season trips to Florida and for the first Thanksgiving game in franchise history.

Carolina will open its season decked out in blue September 13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars, then wear tried-and-true white for their first two home games before returning to blue jerseys for their Week 4 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll also be in blue when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The Panthers will wear black jerseys for the first of six times in their Sunday Night Football home game Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles and again the next week in their Monday Night Football home game against the Indianapolis Colts. They'll wear white seven times.

In regular season games, Carolina is 88-99-1 in white jerseys, 51-56 in black and 12-13 in blue.