 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers Make Bittersweet Exit

Feb 09, 2016 at 07:30 AM
2018Employees34
Max Henson

CHARLOTTE – What could have been ...

For many of the Panthers clearing out their lockers Tuesday, you can bet it was difficult to get those words out of their heads.

Heck, it was the first thought that crossed tight end Greg Olsen's mind when the team buses were welcomed home from the Super Bowl on Monday night.

"Pulling in was kind of bittersweet," Olsen said. "The fan support has been amazing all year. Even though we lost, they cared enough to come out on a chilly night. At the same time, you just think about what could have been – what that reception would have been like if just a handful of things went the other way. A bittersweet moment."

Check-out day was bittersweet in its own way. It's one last day with teammates; a chance to sign jerseys that will be lifelong keepsakes after an unprecedented 17-2 season.

But the bitterness of that second loss – a 24-10 defeat against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 – that bitter taste lingers.

"It's tough. This is going to be a tough one to swallow," center Ryan Kalil said. "Proud of the way my guys fought all year long, but disappointed to come up short there."

Added Olsen: "We're very disappointed. That's not how we envisioned the game going. I watched it, and you feel worse after you watch it. This notion that they suffocated us and we couldn't do anything – go back and watch the tape, see the plays that were there to be made. That's the tough part to swallow."

The Panthers need a break. They need time to regroup, time to rest, time to clear their minds. The pain from Super Bowl defeat is undeniable, but so too is the pride in what was accomplished: A 14-0 start, a third consecutive division title, an NFC Championship.

"Just looking back on the journey we had together," wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery said, "it's something all of us will remember."

There is a lot to look back on and a lot to look forward to. The 2015 Panthers were so close to the ultimate prize. The 2016 Panthers, a group that will come together in due time, will be primed and ready to chase it again.

"The future is bright here," Olsen said. "We pretty much have our whole crew coming back – there is no reason to think that we can't be even better next year."

Players say goodbye, clean out lockers

View photos of Panthers players as they clean out their lockers and head into the offseason.

S Tre Boston and T Daryl Williams
1 / 26
19362134
P Brad Nortman
2 / 26
19362134
No Title
3 / 26
19362134
WR Brenton Bersin
4 / 26
19362134
No Title
5 / 26
19362134
TE Ed Dickson and S Tre Boston
6 / 26
19362134
QB Joe Webb and S Dean Marlowe
7 / 26
19362134
No Title
8 / 26
19362134
CB Lou Young and S Dean Marlowe
9 / 26
19362134
QB Joe Webb, RB Brandon Wegher and RB Fozzy Whittaker
10 / 26
19362134
T Michael Oher
11 / 26
19362134
RB Fozzy Whittaker, FB Mike Tolbert, RB Brandon Wegher and DE Mario Addison
12 / 26
19362134
LB Shaq Thompson and DE Ryan Delaire
13 / 26
19362134
No Title
14 / 26
19362134
G Trai Turner and DE Rakim Cox
15 / 26
19362134
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and LB David Mayo
16 / 26
19362134
FB Mike Tolbert and DE Rakim Cox
17 / 26
19362134
S Kurt Coleman and WR Devin Funchess
18 / 26
19362134
LB Shaq Thompson and DE Charles Johnson
19 / 26
19362134
CB Bene Benwikere and LB Shaq Thompson
20 / 26
19362134
S Roman Harper, S Colin Jones, S Kurt Coleman and CB Charles Tillman
21 / 26
19362134
S Roman Harper, S Colin Jones, S Kurt Coleman and CB Charles Tillman
22 / 26
19362134
No Title
23 / 26
19362134
QB Cam Newton, DE Rakim Cox and WR Damiere Byrd
24 / 26
19362134
RB Jonathan Stewart and S Tre Boston
25 / 26
19362134
No Title
26 / 26
19362134
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising