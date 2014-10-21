Panthers need more effort, swarming on defense

CHARLOTTE – Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and defensive captain Thomas Davis both agree – the Panthers are not exuding enough effort on defense.

"We have to play a better brand of football," McDermott said. "That comes down to effort, that comes down to discipline, that comes down toughness."

After reviewing the 38-17 loss to the Packers, Davis offered a brutally honest assessment of the defense's performance.

"We're not competing hard enough," Davis said. "With the film we just watched, we've got a lot of guys that on a consistent basis are not competing hard enough. It's showing up.

"It's a problem and it's something that has to be corrected."

The Panthers have allowed 30 or more points in four of their last five games. Green Bay took advantage of Carolina's recent pass-contesting and tackling issues by turning short and intermediate completions into big plays.

"They are a pretty dangerous run after the catch team with the skill they have on the perimeter. Having said that, we didn't tackle as well as we could have," McDermott said. "For us, again, I mention the effort."

McDermott explained that missed tackles aren't necessarily the issue. They happen. But when the defense doesn't flow to the ball to clean up a missed tackle and limit the damage, that's very problematic.

The Panthers defense needs to start swarming again.

"When you play fast and you play physical, you are going to miss tackles. As long as somebody else is coming, that's OK," McDermott said. "It's when you are missing tackles from technique and then nobody else is there.