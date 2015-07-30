Panthers part with two players; WR Hill still in mix

The Panthers don't have a roster move planned for another receiver, Stephen Hill, who received a drug paraphernalia citation Tuesday in Concord, N.C.

"I spoke with Stephen this morning at length. He's obviously very remorseful about what happened," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "He's a terrific kid. He's given us no indication since he's been with us in September that this is who he is. He was very professional and handled it very well.

"Right now, we're just going to let it go through the legal process. In speaking with Stephen, I told him, 'We're blessed to be in the position we're in, and it's our responsibility to handle that.' "

Head coach Ron Rivera said he didn't expect the charge to impact Hill's pursuit of a roster spot after the former second-round draft choice spent last season on Carolina's practice squad.

"He made a mistake. He knows it, and it's going to be corrected," Rivera said. "I know there are situations and circumstances we will let play out and see how they go. He'll have to deal with that process, and we'll react to whatever happens."

Rivera has been complimentary on multiple occasions of Hill's offseason progress, and Gettleman echoed that Hill still has an opportunity to end up on the roster.