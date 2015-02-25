Panthers partner dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Keough, a member of the Panthers partnership group since the franchise's inception and a longtime Coca-Cola executive, died Tuesday in Atlanta. He was 88.

"Don Keough was an extraordinary man and a close friend," Carolina Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said. "We worked together on many projects, and I never failed to learn from him. He was always true to his word and will be missed. Don was also a great friend of the Panthers, and our sympathies go out to the Keough family."

Keough, who steered Coca-Cola through the "cola wars" of the 1980s, served as the company's president and chief operating officer from 1981 to 1993. He is credited with building Coca-Cola into a more global company.

During his tenure, Coca-Cola introduced "New Coke" as it was fighting off efforts by PepsiCo to take market share. Coke fans protested. A song called "Coke was It," mocking the company's "Coke Is It" slogan, was popular on radio stations, according to the book "Secret Formula" by Frederick Allen.

Coca-Cola dumped New Coke, bringing back the old formula as "Coca-Cola Classic."

During a press conference at the time, Keough focused on the upside of the company's error, noting that the response showed the "passion" people have for Coca-Cola.

"Some critics will say Coca-Cola made a marketing mistake. Some cynics will say that we planned the whole thing. The truth is we are not that dumb and not that smart," Keough said, according to "Secret Formula."

In a memo posted online Tuesday, Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent said Keough "brought a steady hand to the wheel in challenging times, unmatched operating skill that strengthened and expanded the Coca-Cola system and an expansive vision that helped make Coca-Cola a truly international brand."