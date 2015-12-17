Panthers Playing Takeaway

Dec 17, 2015 at 06:35 AM
151217_take_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – Last Sunday, when members of the Carolina defense returned to the bench after forcing a Falcons' three-and-out to start the second half, Panthers TV cameras captured a message from linebackers coach Al Holcomb.

"Great three-and-out guys, that's the way you start the half right there," Holcomb said. "We still need takeaways though."

The Panthers, leading 28-0, had yet to force a turnover, and Holcomb simply reminded them of that fact. The players responded in stunningly effective fashion.

Atlanta went on to turn the ball over on its next three possessions.

Linebacker A.J. Klein forced a fumble that defensive end Kony Ealy recovered; defensive tackle Kawann Short strip-sacked quarterback Matt Ryan and made the recovery; and lastly, linebacker Luke Kuechly intercepted a pass over the middle.

At game's end, the Panthers had increased their league-leading takeaway total to 33 (21 interceptions and 12 fumbles). Carolina has forced 21 of those turnovers in the last seven games. The team with the second-most takeaways is Philadelphia, who has produced 25 this season.

"It's a part of our philosophy, no doubt," defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said of the takeaways. "We work on it every week, much like we do tackling. We run the circuit every week, and it's not just going through the motions. It's a concerted effort for quality reps, and it shows up in the games."

McDermott, like every defensive coordinator across the country, stresses the importance of takeaways at the start of every season. So it begs the question: Why so much success this year?

"I think it's a little bit of a mindset," said linebacker Luke Kuechly, second on the team with four interceptions. "You go into a game with certain goals and there are certain things we practice during the week, picking up balls after an incomplete pass, and stuff like that translates.

"It's contagious. And when you see other guys doing it, you want to do it too."

Kuechly claims Carolina caught the bug in the season opener against the Jaguars when cornerback Josh Norman forced and recovered a fumble and later returned an interception for a touchdown.

"Josh set that tone for us in that first game," Kuechly said.

Ever since, takeaways have fueled the Panthers defense.

"One of the main things that separates them is the ability to get turnovers," Giants quarterback Eli Manning said in the lead up to Sunday's game. "That's what great defenses do."

All of those takeaways have helped Carolina, tops in the NFL in scoring and turnover differential at plus-18, put points on the board. Of the Panthers 411 points, 117 of them have come off turnovers.

And interestingly enough, opposing offenses have yet to score a touchdown following a Panthers turnover all season.

"The takeaways have helped us play complementary football, and it's been fun to watch," McDermott said. "It's about putting pressure on the opponent and hopefully good things come about. That's been the case this year."

Practice: Week 15

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game against the Giants.

CB Robert McClain
1 / 44
Kent Smith
Head Coach Ron Rivera
2 / 44
Kent Smith
S Marcus Ball
3 / 44
Kent Smith
CB Robert McClain
4 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Ryan Delaire
5 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Jared Allen
6 / 44
Kent Smith
S Tre Boston
7 / 44
Kent Smith
CB Teddy Williams
8 / 44
Kent Smith
G Chris Scott, OC Mike Shula, T Mike Remmers
9 / 44
Kent Smith
LB Thomas Davis, FB Mike Tolbert
10 / 44
Kent Smith
No Title
11 / 44
Kent Smith
LB Thomas Davis
12 / 44
Kent Smith
S Roman Harper
13 / 44
Kent Smith
S Kurt Coleman
14 / 44
Kent Smith
CB Robert McClain
15 / 44
Kent Smith
S Tre Boston
16 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
17 / 44
Kent Smith
DT Kawann Short
18 / 44
Kent Smith
DT Dwan Edwards
19 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Mario Addison
20 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Mario Addison
21 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Rakim Cox
22 / 44
Kent Smith
DE Charles Johnson
23 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
24 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
25 / 44
Kent Smith
LB Thomas Davis, CB Robert McClain
26 / 44
Kent Smith
LB Thomas Davis, LB Luke Kuechly
27 / 44
Kent Smith
CB Robert McClain
28 / 44
Kent Smith
G Andrew Norwell
29 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
30 / 44
Kent Smith
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
31 / 44
Kent Smith
WR Damiere Byrd
32 / 44
Kent Smith
WR Devin Funchess
33 / 44
Kent Smith
WR Kevin Norwood
34 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Joe Webb
35 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
36 / 44
Kent Smith
FB Mike Tolbert
37 / 44
Kent Smith
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
38 / 44
Kent Smith
FB Mike Tolbert
39 / 44
Kent Smith
FB Mike Tolbert
40 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
41 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
42 / 44
Kent Smith
DT Chas Alecxih, G Reese Dismukes
43 / 44
Kent Smith
QB Cam Newton
44 / 44
Kent Smith
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising