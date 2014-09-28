Panthers-Ravens inactives

BALTIMORE - Linebacker Thomas Davis and running back Jonathan Stewart are among the Panthers' seven inactives for today's game against the Ravens.

Running back Tauren Poole and offensive tackle David Foucault are among the 46 Panthers active.

Davis and Stewart appeared to be long shots to play when head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that neither would be evaluated until Friday, but Rivera seemed hopeful when Davis was able to practice Thursday. Stewart didn't practice all week.

Injury concerns at running back prompted the Panthers to make a roster move Saturday and impacted the active roster Sunday. With Stewart and fellow running back Fozzy Whittaker both missing practice all week, the Panthers signed Poole off their practice squad Saturday and placed offensive tackle Garry Williams on injured reserve with a back injury.

With Stewart and Whittaker both inactive today, Poole will provide depth at running back behind DeAngelo Williams – back in action following a two-week absence – and undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves.

The decision to move Garry Williams to IR left Foucault, an undrafted rookie who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's Canadian Football League draft, as the Panthers' only tackle behind starters Byron Bell and Nate Chandler.

Also on Saturday, defensive tackle Casey Walker was signed off of Carolina's practice squad by the New England Patriots. With the addition of Poole to the 53-man roster and the loss of Walker, the Panthers will have two spots to fill on the practice squad next week.