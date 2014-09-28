Panthers-Ravens inactives

Sep 28, 2014 at 04:30 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

BALTIMORE - Linebacker Thomas Davis and running back Jonathan Stewart are among the Panthers' seven inactives for today's game against the Ravens.

Running back Tauren Poole and offensive tackle David Foucault are among the 46 Panthers active.

Davis and Stewart appeared to be long shots to play when head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that neither would be evaluated until Friday, but Rivera seemed hopeful when Davis was able to practice Thursday. Stewart didn't practice all week.

Injury concerns at running back prompted the Panthers to make a roster move Saturday and impacted the active roster Sunday. With Stewart and fellow running back Fozzy Whittaker both missing practice all week, the Panthers signed Poole off their practice squad Saturday and placed offensive tackle Garry Williams on injured reserve with a back injury.

With Stewart and Whittaker both inactive today, Poole will provide depth at running back behind DeAngelo Williams – back in action following a two-week absence – and undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves.

The decision to move Garry Williams to IR left Foucault, an undrafted rookie who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's Canadian Football League draft, as the Panthers' only tackle behind starters Byron Bell and Nate Chandler.

Also on Saturday, defensive tackle Casey Walker was signed off of Carolina's practice squad by the New England Patriots. With the addition of Poole to the 53-man roster and the loss of Walker, the Panthers will have two spots to fill on the practice squad next week.

PANTHERS INACTIVES
POSPLAYER
STre Boston
LBThomas Davis
GAndrew Norwell
RBJonathan Stewart
QBJoe Webb
RBFozzy Whittaker
TEBrandon Williams
RAVENS INACTIVES
POSPLAYER
LBArthur Brown
WRMichael Campanaro
DELawrence Guy
DTTimmy Jernigan
LTEugene Monroe
CBLardarius Webb
GJohn Urschel

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising