Panthers release Russell Shepard

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have released wide receiver Russell Shepard.

Shepard, signed to a three-year contract last offseason, came in as a special teams standout showing signs of developing into a reliable receiver following four seasons with the Buccaneers.

He flashed in the season opener, scoring Carolina's first touchdown of the year on a 40-yard reception, but that proved his lone touchdown of the season to go with 17 catches for 202 yards. Shepard did finish second on the team with seven special teams tackles.

"It was fun while it lasted," Shepard wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for the opportunity, Panthers. Excited to see what's next."