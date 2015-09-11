Panthers select 2015 captains

Sep 11, 2015 at 06:00 AM
150911_captains_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – The six Panthers captains remain intact entering the 2015 season.

"The vote count was almost exactly the same as it was last year," head coach Ron Rivera said. "The guys feel really good about the guys that led them."

The captains are as follows:

  • DE Charles Johnson – second season as captain (although he served as a replacement midway through 2012)

"These players represent us very well," Rivera said. "With our team captains who our guys picked, you feel confident that we've created the type of culture we were hoping to build. Hopefully, that's what carries us as we go forward."

2015 Panthers Active Roster

A player-by-player look at the 2015 Carolina Panthers active roster.

No Title
1 / 107
DE Mario Addison
2 / 107
DE Mario Addison
3 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
4 / 107
QB Derek Anderson
5 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
6 / 107
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
7 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
8 / 107
CB Bene Benwikere
9 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
10 / 107
S Tre Boston
11 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Richie Brockel
12 / 107
TE Richie Brockel
13 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Corey Brown
14 / 107
WR Corey Brown
15 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Nate Chandler
16 / 107
T Nate Chandler
17 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
18 / 107
DT Colin Cole
19 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
20 / 107
S Kurt Coleman
21 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
22 / 107
WR Jerricho Cotchery
23 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
24 / 107
LB Thomas Davis
25 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
26 / 107
TE Ed Dickson
27 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
28 / 107
DE Kony Ealy
29 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
30 / 107
DT Dwan Edwards
31 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
32 / 107
WR Devin Funchess
33 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
34 / 107
K Graham Gano
35 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
36 / 107
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
37 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
38 / 107
S Roman Harper
39 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
40 / 107
DE Wes Horton
41 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
42 / 107
LB Ben Jacobs
43 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen
44 / 107
LS J.J. Jansen
45 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
46 / 107
DE Charles Johnson
47 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Colin Jones
48 / 107
S Colin Jones
49 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
50 / 107
C Ryan Kalil
51 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
52 / 107
LB A.J. Klein
53 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
54 / 107
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
56 / 107
DT Star Lotulelei
57 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
58 / 107
DT Kyle Love
59 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
60 / 107
S Dean Marlowe
61 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
62 / 107
LB David Mayo
63 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
64 / 107
QB Cam Newton
65 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
66 / 107
CB Josh Norman
67 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
68 / 107
P Brad Nortman
69 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell
70 / 107
G Andrew Norwell
71 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
72 / 107
WR Kevin Norwood
73 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
74 / 107
T Michael Oher
75 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
76 / 107
TE Greg Olsen
77 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
78 / 107
T Mike Remmers
79 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
80 / 107
G Chris Scott
81 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
82 / 107
DT Kawann Short
83 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Amini Silatolu
84 / 107
G Amini Silatolu
85 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
86 / 107
RB Jonathan Stewart
87 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
88 / 107
LB Shaq Thompson
89 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
90 / 107
CB Charles Tillman
91 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
92 / 107
FB Mike Tolbert
93 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
94 / 107
G Trai Turner
95 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
96 / 107
QB Joe Webb
97 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
98 / 107
RB Brandon Wegher
99 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
100 / 107
RB Fozzy Whittaker
101 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
102 / 107
TE Brandon Williams
103 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
104 / 107
T Daryl Williams
105 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
106 / 107
CB Teddy Williams
107 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
