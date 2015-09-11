Panthers select 2015 captains

CHARLOTTE – The six Panthers captains remain intact entering the 2015 season.

"The vote count was almost exactly the same as it was last year," head coach Ron Rivera said. "The guys feel really good about the guys that led them."

The captains are as follows:

LB Thomas Davis – fifth season as captain.

QB Cam Newton – third season as captain.

C Ryan Kalil – third season as captain.

LB Luke Kuechly – third season as captain.

DE Charles Johnson – second season as captain (although he served as a replacement midway through 2012)

TE Greg Olsen – second season as captain.