Panthers share thoughts on Sunday's World Cup final 

Safety Jeremy Chinn said he's new to the soccer fandom, embracing the game after he attended his first Charlotte FC match in its inaugural season. He said he's kept up with this year's World Cup too.

"I was like, 'Holy cow,'" Chinn said of the first time he saw a soccer match live. "It's the atmosphere, and that's here in Charlotte. So imagine how it is in Qatar right now."

Chinn said he was rooting for the United States and Germany throughout the World Cup, but he'll also be pulling for Argentina on Sunday.

"Messi has been balling," Chinn said. "I don't think he's going to slow down."