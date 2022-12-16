Defense ready to bring the noise, and react to it

And when the fans in the stands start offering their input, it can be more complicated.

Veteran long snapper JJ Jansen, who has played in more games here than any player, says there's a physiological component at play as well.

"First and foremost, it's sensory overload," Jansen said. "You've got bright lights and things flashing on the scoreboard, and now you've got a noise element. It raises everyone's blood pressure. Everybody gets a little antsier, a little more jittery. That can be good or bad. That certainly adds to it.

"Think about it; it's like being a young dad. The kids are yelling. They're blasting music. Someone's using the vacuum cleaner. The dog's barking. You just feel so overwhelmed. You want to step out; you want to quit for a second and take a break. That's a human reaction to sensory overload. On the road, it's like torture. It's loud, and you don't know when it's going to stop. So you have to stop it."

The Panthers did that to a certain degree last week at Seattle. While there were some false start penalties early, the way the Panthers ran the ball took some of the crowd advantages the 12s (the Seahawks' famously loud home fans) typically possess away. But in your building, the home fans are trying to do the same thing, so the defense and special teams have to be ready to adapt.

"A part of the game doesn't get talked about; when it's noisy, the communication level has to go way up," Jansen said. "The biggest thing is communication, on the field and on the sideline, because it's just more difficult when it gets loud like that. It forces you to be very intentional in your communication, look them in the eye, seeing their lips as they're talking. Also, it speaks to your preparation.