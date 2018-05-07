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Panthers sign C.J. Anderson to one-year contract

May 07, 2018 at 08:55 AM
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Max Henson
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CHARLOTTE -- The Panthers have signed free agent running back C.J. Anderson to a one-year contract. Anderson, who spent five seasons with the Broncos before being released in mid April, could serve as a strong complement to 2017 first-round pick Christian McCaffrey.

"We had been working with C.J.'s agent since he was released," general manager Marty Hurney said. "It's a good fit for both sides. He runs with great vision, has very good pad level, gets yards after contact consistently. He adds a lot to the offense."

Last season, Anderson played all 16 games and tallied his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, finishing with 1,007 rushing yards, which ranked ninth in the NFL.

He played in 58 games in his five seasons with the Broncos, amassing 3,051 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. In his 693 rushing attempts, he only lost three fumbles, tying for the third-fewest lost in the NFL over the last five seasons (min. 600 carries).

Anderson has also tallied 103 receptions for 859 receiving yards with four receiving touchdowns. In five postseason games, he totaled 323 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, including a 90-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Anderson, a former undrafted free agent out of Cal, earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014 when he had a breakout sophomore campaign with 849 rushing yards and 324 receiving yards.

"You spend a little time with him, and he's got such a professional approach," Hurney said. "He rushed for 1,000 yards just last season. When you can get a guy who has been the league for a number of years and has had that production, you're extremely happy."

Photos: Best of C.J. Anderson

View photos of running back C.J. Anderson throughout his NFL career.

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