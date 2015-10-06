Panthers Sign DE Horton, Waive OT Foucault

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have brought back defensive end Wes Horton and waived offensive tacke David Foucault.
Horton, waived Saturday to make room for Foucault, has been re-signed to Carolina's 53-man roster. Foucault came off the practice squad after offensive lineman Amini Silatolu was injured in practice last week. He was active for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not play.
Horton initially signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and appeared in 29 games with 16 starts in three seasons. He started 15 games last season, recording 26 tackles and three sacks, He has three tackles in three games this season, including one start.