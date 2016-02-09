Panthers sign eight practice squad members to future contracts

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have signed eight members of their practice squad to future contracts for the 2016 season.

The list of players includes defensive tackle Chas Alecxih, safety Marcus Ball, linebacker Brian Blechen, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive end Rakim Cox, guard Reese Dismukes, defensive back Ras-I Dowling and offensive tackle David Foucault.

The Panthers previously signed eight others to future contracts.

The contracts are referred to as "future" contracts because even though the players have signed, they do not officially become members of the roster until the beginning of the new league year – March 9.