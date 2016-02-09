 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers sign eight practice squad members to future contracts

Feb 09, 2016 at 09:31 AM
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have signed eight members of their practice squad to future contracts for the 2016 season.

The list of players includes defensive tackle Chas Alecxih, safety Marcus Ball, linebacker Brian Blechen, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive end Rakim Cox, guard Reese Dismukes, defensive back Ras-I Dowling and offensive tackle David Foucault.

The Panthers previously signed eight others to future contracts.

The contracts are referred to as "future" contracts because even though the players have signed, they do not officially become members of the roster until the beginning of the new league year – March 9.

Future contracts essentially allow teams to sign players for the 2016 season even though it has not begun yet. Only players who are not on an NFL team's 53-man active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts.

