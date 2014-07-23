Panthers sign G Velasco, C Matthews

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have signed a pair of offensive linemen, guard Fernando Velasco and center Kevin Matthews, on the eve of reporting day for training camp.

The duo was signed after the Panthers waived center Jared Wheeler and linebacker Billy Boyko.

Velasco started 11 games at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before suffering an Achilles injury. Undrafted out of Georgia in 2008, Velasco signed with the Tennessee Titans and after spending most of his first two seasons on the practice squad played in every game from 2010-2012. He started every game in 2012 -- 13 at center, three at guard.

Matthews, son of Hall of Fame guard Bruce Matthews, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Tennessee Titans in 2010. He appeared in 17 games with three starts for the Titans, playing in three games as a rookie and in 14 games in 2012.