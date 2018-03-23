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Panthers sign Jeremiah Sirles to one-year contract

Mar 23, 2018 at 04:37 AM
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Max Henson
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CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have an opening at left guard following Andrew Norwell's departure, and they've acquired a potential replacement.

Former Viking Jeremiah Sirles, who has experience at guard and tackle, signed a one–year contract Friday.

"Any time there is an actual opening on an offensive line in the NFL it's pretty rare," Sirles said. "There was an opening here at left guard, and that was an attractive pull to have an opportunity to compete. That's all you can ask for in this league. I feel like there is a chance here to fight for that."

Sirles hit the open market when Minnesota opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent, though it's been reported they were still interested in trying to bring him back.

"Jeremiah, he's a battler," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the Pioneer Press during the season. "He goes in there and fights and he figures out a way to get it done."

Sirles, 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, played in 14 games with four starts at left guard for Minnesota last season. In 2016, he played in 14 games with a career high 10 starts – nine at right tackle and one at left guard.

Minnesota acquired Sirles in a trade with the Chargers at the start of the 2015 season. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska in 2014. Sirles notched the first start of his career at right guard late in his rookie season.

Photos: Best of Jeremiah Sirles

View photos of guard Jeremiah Sirles during his years with the Vikings.

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