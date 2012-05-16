Panthers sign TE Finley

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have made a move at tight end, signing Joe Jon Finley and waiving Tarren Lloyd.

Finley, a 6-6, 251-pounder, spent two weeks on the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster last October before being waived.

The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma spent the 2008 and 2009 seasons on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad and the 2010 season on the Lions' practice squad.

Finley caught 62 passes for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sooners and received honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team as a junior and senior.