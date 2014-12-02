Panthers waive CB Cason, LB Williams

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have waived cornerback Antoine Cason and linebacker Jason Williams and promoted cornerback Carrington Byndom and linebacker Horace Miller from the team's practice squad.

Cason, a seven-year veteran who had been signed as an unrestricted free agent by Carolina during the 2014 offseason, posted solid numbers but experienced a slide in production and playing time of late. He started all but one of the Panthers' 12 games but was replaced in two of his last three starts and didn't start in Week 10.

Cason ranks third on the team with 55 tackles to go along with a team-leading four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

Williams played in 45 games, primarily on special teams, over the course of three stints with the Panthers beginning in 2010. His one tackle on defense this season was his first since 2011 – when he started two games – and his three special teams tackles this season increased his total with Carolina to 31.

Williams led the Panthers with 15 special teams tackles in 2011. His most notable play occurred last year versus the New York Jets when he blocked a punt to set Carolina up in the red zone for a touchdown that broke open a crucial late-season victory.

Byndom (6-0, 180 pounds), an undrafted rookie from the University of Texas, has spent the entire season on Carolina's practice squad. He compiled 189 tackles and five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns – in college.

Miller (6-1, 240 pounds), an undrafted rookie from Texas-El Paso, spent the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being signed to Carolina's practice squad on October 1. Playing both defensive end and linebacker in college, Miller recorded 120 tackles, 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.