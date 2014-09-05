Panthers Weekly: Week 1

Quarterback Cam Newton was a full participant at Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Week 1. Read more

Newton, slowed by a rib injury, says he is doing everything in his power to play in Sunday's season opener at Tampa Bay. Read more

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is not nervous at all for his regular season debut. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers are bracing for the tall task of covering Tampa's big receivers. Read more

Four days after being waived by the New York Jets, 2012 second-round draft choice Stephen Hill debuted with the Panthers' practice squad. Read more

Senior writer Bryan Strickland provides an update on the health of T.J. Olsen and answers more fan questions. Read more

In the latest edition of our "20 Seasons" series, we take you back to 1999 when the most unlikely quarterback draw in team history led to an upset win at Green Bay. Read more