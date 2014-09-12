Panthers Weekly: Week 2

Sep 12, 2014 at 10:40 AM

Articles, videos and photos leading up to Week 2:

Practice: Week 2

Quarterback Cam Newton spent his week working to get 100 percent healthy and get on the same page with his receivers in advance of his regular season debut Sunday against Detroit. Read more

The latest Ask Bryan tackles this impossible question from a reader: Who is more important to Panthers, Newton or Luke Kuechly? Read more

Everyone knows about Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, but Panthers cornerback Melvin White could make a name for himself against Johnson. Read more

Staying in the secondary, Charles Godfrey and Bene Benwikere will share the field at times after competing for the nickel corner job in the preseason. Read more

Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson received the 2014 Award Against Indifference earlier in the week. Read more

The latest edition of our "20 Seasons" series looks back at Brad Hoover's memorable Monday Night Football peformance in 2000. Read more

The video version of Panthers Weekly recaps key storylines from the last few days:

Latest edition of Locker Room Talk finds players focused and fired up for home opener:

Panthers Insider Mike Craft takes a look at the threat Lions receiver Calvin Johnson poses:

Linebacker Luke Kuechly reminds us that the Lions have plenty of weapons beyond Johnson:

A new feature on Panthers.com introduces fans to a different TopCat each week:

