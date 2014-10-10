Panthers Weekly: Week 6

Articles, videos and photos leading up to Week 6
Luke Kuechly is looking forward to playing in his hometown of Cincinnati but expects it to be a typical game after kickoff. Kuechly's father has gathered more than 100 tickets. Read more
Wide receiver Jason Avant, in his first season with the Panthers following eight in Philadelphia, is already feeling the brotherly love in Carolina. Read more
With the injury bug hitting the secondary, the Panthers have turned to a familiar face in cornerback James Dockery. Read more
The latest Ask Bryan mailbag looks at the impact of rookie receiver/return man Philly Brown and quarterback Cam Newton's ability to spread the ball around. Raad more
This week's "20 Seasons" feature looks back to 2004, when wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and quarterback Jake Delhomme clicked in record-setting fashion. Read more
The video version of Panthers Weekly sets the stage for the Bengals game:
**
Locker Room Talk asks players what it takes to win away from home:**
Panthers Insider Mike Craft says physicality is the name of the game versus AFC North foes:
The latest video mailbag addresses the no-huddle offense and the play of rookie Kony Ealy:
A new feature this season introduces you to a TopCat each week:
**
**