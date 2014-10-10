Panthers Weekly: Week 6

Luke Kuechly is looking forward to playing in his hometown of Cincinnati but expects it to be a typical game after kickoff. Kuechly's father has gathered more than 100 tickets. Read more

Wide receiver Jason Avant, in his first season with the Panthers following eight in Philadelphia, is already feeling the brotherly love in Carolina. Read more

With the injury bug hitting the secondary, the Panthers have turned to a familiar face in cornerback James Dockery. Read more

The latest Ask Bryan mailbag looks at the impact of rookie receiver/return man Philly Brown and quarterback Cam Newton's ability to spread the ball around. Raad more

This week's "20 Seasons" feature looks back to 2004, when wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and quarterback Jake Delhomme clicked in record-setting fashion. Read more

The video version of Panthers Weekly sets the stage for the Bengals game: