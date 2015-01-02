Panthers Weekly: Wild Card Playoff

Jan 02, 2015 at 03:00 AM

Practice: Wild Card Playoff

K Graham Gano
1 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
2 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
3 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Team Huddle
4 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington
5 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Secondary/Passing Defense Coordinator Steve Wilks
6 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kimario McFadden
7 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
8 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Colin Jones
9 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein and LB Thomas Davis
10 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
11 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott
13 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington
14 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
15 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
16 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
17 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
18 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
19 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
20 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
21 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
22 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
23 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kwann Short
24 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
25 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
26 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
27 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Stephen Hill, QB Cam Newton and WR Kelvin Benjamin
28 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
29 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
30 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
31 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Running Backs
32 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen and TE Kevin Greene
33 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Kevin Greene and TE Ed Dickson
34 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Offensive Line
35 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Derek Dennis and T Byron Bell
36 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T David Foucault and G Andrew Norwell
37 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
38 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Brian Folkerts and G Chris Scott
39 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB DeAngelo Williams
40 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
41 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
42 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Darrin Reaves
43 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
44 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
45 / 45
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The 2014 regular season challenged Cam Newton in so many ways. The battle-tested quarterback is poised for the playoffs. Read more

The latest Ask Bryan features a discussion between Panthers and Cardinals writers about Saturday's matchup. Read more

Experienced Panthers advise youngsters to approach the playoffs like any other game; that was already their plan. Read more

A combination of confidence and speed has helped rookie wide receiver Philly Brown excel in his expanded role. Read more

Take a look back at a special play, player, game or moment from each of the team's 20 seasons. Read more

The video version of Panthers Weekly sets the table for Saturday's game:

Players in the locker room talk about the challenge Arizona presents:

Rookie wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin ready for his first playoff game:

Video mailbag takes a look at Carolina's ability to keep its momentum:

Watch how the grounds crew has flipped the field several times in the last month:

Advertising