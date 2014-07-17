Position preview: Cornerbacks

The Panthers tied for fifth in the NFL with 20 interceptions in 2013, but the cornerbacks currently on the roster accounted for just three of those interceptions.

Carolina must replace Captain Munnerlyn, who spent five seasons with the team and set a franchise record with five interceptions returned for a touchdown before signing with the Minnesota Vikings. But the Panthers, despite the modest interception numbers posted last season by their returners, still feature a group of ballhawks and playmakers.

In 2011, the first season for secondary coach/passing defense coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina ranked 24th in the NFL in pass defense. The Panthers jumped to 13th in 2012 and improved to sixth last year.

RETURNERS

Charles Godfrey

Converting to corner after playing safety for the Panthers first six seasons. … Following three consecutive seasons at strong safety, moved to free safety last year but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. … Has 11 career interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Josh Thomas

Started five of the first six games last season, missing one game because of injury, but then started just one of the final 10 games. … Recorded first career interception in that start, picking off Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill after getting the start when the Panthers opened in a nickel defense.

James Bradberry

Played a reserve role in seven games last season after starting the first 12 games of his pro career as a rookie in 2012. … Led the NFL with four interceptions in the 2013 preseason, two more than anyone else. … Didn't record any interceptions in the regular season.