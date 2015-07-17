Position preview: Offensive line

The Panthers' offensive line took control of the line of scrimmage late in the 2014 season, and in turn, Carolina took the NFC South title. After injuries forced eight different starting combinations, the Panthers were finally able to settle on a group of five for the final five regular season contests.

Carolina went 4-1 in those games and rushed for a league-high 975 yards. A new left tackle will take over in 2015, joining a foursome looking to build on last year's season-saving surge.

RETURNERS

C Ryan Kalil

Four-time Pro Bowler entering ninth NFL season and eighth as Carolina's full-time starter at center. ... Team captain was the only offensive lineman to start all 16 games in 2014 and held unit together amidst numerous injuries.

G Trai Turner

Third-round pick in 2014 played in 13 games with nine starts at right guard. ... Missed three games with a knee injury. ... Lived up to the road-grader reputation he built during his time at Louisiana State and has bright future in Carolina's power scheme.

G Andrew Norwell

After being inactive for first six games, undrafted rookie played in 10 games with nine starts. ... Settled in at left guard, where he made eight starts. ... Impressed coaches and teammates with ferocity and physicality, quickly going from backup to long-term starter.

T Mike Remmers

Signed as a free agent off the St. Louis Rams' practice squad and started the final five regular season games at right tackle, stabilizing the right side. ... Enters training camp as the No. 1 right tackle.

G Amini Silatolu

Former second-round draft choice started seven games at left guard and was inactive for nine. ... Calf and knee injuries sidelined him during 2014 season. ... Missed all but three games in 2013 due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

T Nate Chandler

Started the first 11 games at right tackle in 2014 before a torn right lateral meniscus ligament forced him to injured reserve. ... Was limited during organized team activities. ... Switched from defensive line to offensive line after the 2012 season and started eight games in 2013 – six at right guard and two at right tackle.

C Brian Folkerts

Played in 16 games in 2014, seeing action as a reserve center and guard, in goal-line packages and on special teams. ... Played in 10 games in 2013.

G Chris Scott

Played in eight games as a reserve guard and tackle. ... Played in 10 games with eight starts at guard in 2013 for Carolina.

T David Foucault

Played in five games with one start at left tackle. ... Signed as a free agent after attending rookie minicamp as a tryout player. ... Selected fifth overall in the 2014 Canadian Football League Draft by the Montreal Alouettes after four years at University of Montreal.

T Martin Wallace

Spent the last nine regular season games and postseason on Carolina's practice squad. ... Attended training camp with Cleveland and was waived in the final roster cutdown.

RECENTLY ROSTERED

T Michael Oher

Signed as a free agent after struggling to find his footing with Tennessee Titans in 2014. ... Started the first 11 games at right tackle before being placed on injured reserve with toe injury. ... Started every game during his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the first round in 2009. ... Fully recovered from toe injury and enters first camp in Carolina as clear favorite to open season as starting left tackle.

T Jonathan Martin

Claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in March. ... Played in 15 games with nine starts at right tackle for the 49ers in 2014. ... Spent previous two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round in 2012.

G Jordan McCray

Had stints on the practice squad for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in 2014. ... Signed by Panthers after rookie minicamp tryout.

G Ricky Henry

Spent the entire 2014 season on Kansas City's practice squad. ... Played one game with the Chicago Bears in 2011 and one game with the New Orleans Saints in 2012.

ROOKIES