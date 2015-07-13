Position preview: Quarterbacks

Our annual position-by-position preview for training camp kicks off with the quarterbacks, a stable group led by the newly extended face of the franchise.

Cam Newton
After a challenging season, quarterback Cam Newton enters his fifth training camp healthy and fresh off a five-year contract extension. ... Finished 2014 with 3,127 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. ... Rushed for 539 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. ... Tossed two touchdown passes in his first career postseason victory against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Derek Anderson
One of the most trusted backups in the NFL started two games in place of an injured Newton in 2014 and won them both against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ... Totaled 701 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. ... Entering his fifth season as Newton's primary backup.

Joe Webb
Played in seven games during his first season in Carolina last year. ... Served as the backup quarterback during Anderson's two starts and also played wide receiver and special teams. ... Posted one catch for 16 yards, one touchdown-saving special teams tackle on Atlanta's Devin Hester and returned two kickoffs for 53 yards.

