Power rankings: Week 13

Here's where the Panthers (3-7-1) stand in various power rankings following their bye week and heading into Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings (4-7).

NFL.com

Panthers' rank: 26th (14th in NFC)

Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Saints 23rd, Panthers 26th, Buccaneers 27th

This week's opponent: 24th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison believes the Panthers have a legitimate shot at winning the division despite their five-game losing streak, but beating division foes New Orleans and Atlanta on the road after losing to them at home won't be easy.

FOXSports.com

Panthers' rank: 27th (14th in NFC)

Previous rank: 28th

NFC South: Saints 23rd, Falcons 26th, Panthers 27th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: 22nd

Beyond the numbers: Dan Schneier says the key to success down the stretch will be getting the running game and the pass rush revved up.

CBSSports.com

Panthers' rank: 25th (13th in NFC)

Previous rank: 25th

NFC South: Falcons 21st, Saints 22nd, Panthers 25th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: 26th

Beyond the numbers: Pete Prisco is the one analyst in the group that has the Panthers ahead of the Vikings in his rankings.

ESPN.com

Panthers' rank: 25th (13th in NFC)

Previous rank: 25th

NFC South: Saints 21st, Falcons 22nd, Panthers 25th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: 24th

Beyond the numbers: Like the others, the ESPN staff ranks the Panthers third in the division. "The 3-7-1 Panthers are still very much in the hunt," the staff writes. "Somehow, the opportunity's there."

NBCSports.com

Panthers' rank: 26th (14th in NFC)

Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Saints 21st, Falcons 24th, Panthers 26th, Buccaneers 27th

This week's opponent: 22nd